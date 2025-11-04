Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 4, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened flattish and after the initial slip to 25650 zones, the index revived and moved northward throughout the day. It eventually crossed 25800 and closed in marginal gains of 40 points. It formed a bullish candle on daily frame with longer lower shadow indicating strong buying at support zones. It continues to form lower highs – lower lows from the last three sessions but attempts of recovery from lower levels have helped the index float. Now it has to cross and hold above 25800 zones for momentum to build towards 25950 then 26100 zones while supports can be seen at 25650 then 25500 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 25800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25700 then 25750 strike. Call writing is seen at 25800 then 25750 strike while Put writing is seen at 25700 then 25650 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25400 to 26100 zones while an immediate range between 25600 to 26000 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and, after an initial dip towards 83600 zones, it bounced back towards 84000 marks. Post recovery, the index traded sideways within a range of 250 to 300 points for most part of the session. After witnessing profit booking from the upper band in the last two sessions, the index retested its previous swing high, which coincides with its 20 DEMA. On the daily chart it formed a bullish candle but it continues to form lower lows for the last four sessions, indicating some pause within the broader uptrend. Now it has to hold above 83700 zones for an up move towards 84300 then 84700 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 83700 then 83400 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower but managed to hold 57700 zones in the initial hour of the session. Later, good buying interest was seen from lower levels as the index extended the momentum towards 58250 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and it is taking support near its 10 DEMA. The outperformance in the rate sensitive index continues led by buying interest visible in PSU banks. Now it has to hold above 58000 zones for an up move towards 58350 then 58577 levels while on the downside support is seen at 58000 then 57750 zones.

Nifty future closed flattish at 25904 levels. Positive setup seen in Shriram Finance, Bank of Baroda, Vedanta, BPCL, Phoenix Mills, AB Capital, MCX, LTF, Lodha Developers and IIFL while weakness in Maruti, TCS, Colpal, Naukri, Voltas, Amber, Kaynes Technology, NTPC, Max healthcare and Patanjali.

SOBHA - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock is comfortably trading above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily charts. Sobha is making higher highs and higher lows in the past few sessions which shows positive momentum. This is supported by positive super trend indicators and rising RSI along with volumes reflecting bullish momentum. Interestingly it has also given break out signal crossing its previous highs of 1630 levels today further reinforcing our positive view.

BUY SOBHA CMP 1656.40 SL 1600.00 TGT 1705.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 4th Nov 2025

NESCO:

The National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) had earlier awarded the company a contract for developing, operating, and maintaining Wayside Amenities at three sites on the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway (Phase II). Following site inspections and vendor discussions, two sites were found unviable and subsequently surrendered, which NHLML has accepted. The revised project scope now covers one site, with an estimated development cost of Rs 75 crore. The site is expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 115 crore from the fourth year of operations, with an annual lease rent of Rs 5.53 crore subject to WPI and CPI-linked revisions.

Narayana Hrudayalaya:

The company has announced its global expansion with the acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for £183 million, marking its entry into the UK healthcare market. It plans to leverage NHS contracts, an asset-light day-care model, and the group’s 50% available capacity to scale operations. Additionally, the company aims to enhance its private-pay segment and drive efficiency and growth through its digital Athma platform.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals:

Jagsonpal reported stable Q2FY26 performance with revenue of Rs 74.5 crore, maintaining momentum on a high base, while H1FY26 grew 10.2% YoY to Rs 150.1 crore. Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 18.1 crore with healthy 24.3% margins, and PAT rose 39.2% YoY to Rs 23.4 crore, reflecting sustained profitability. The company maintained a strong cash balance of Rs 160.4 crore post a 125% dividend payout. Additionally, leadership was strengthened with the appointments of Amrut Medhekar as COO and Nirav Vora as CFO to drive the next phase of growth.

Power Grid:

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd reported a 6% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 3,566 crore in Q2FY26, missing consensus estimates of Rs 3,780 crore. Revenue rose 1.8% YoY to Rs 11,476 crore, marginally above projections, while EBITDA fell 6.1% to Rs 9,114 crore, with margins narrowing to 79.4% from 86% last year. The company’s board approved a first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share (45%) for FY26.

Titan:

Titan Company Ltd reported consolidated total income of Rs 16,649 crore in Q2FY26, up 22% YoY, driven by broad-based growth. PBT rose 60% YoY to Rs 1,522 crore (9.1% margin), or 23% on a normalized basis excluding last year’s gold duty impact. The jewellery division grew 21% to Rs 14,092 crore, supported by festive demand, while the watches segment rose 13% to Rs 1,477 crore on strong brand performance. Titan Edge and Titan EyePlus received global recognition for design and creativity, reinforcing the company’s innovation and brand strength.