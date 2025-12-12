Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 12, 2025

File Image |

The Nifty 50 staged a strong rebound after a three-day slide, climbing over half a percent on December 11, supported by the US Federal Reserve’s third consecutive rate cut. Despite the recovery, the index could not clear the previous session’s peak of 25,950, which aligns with the 10- and 20-day EMAs—an important barrier that must be crossed to extend the upmove toward record levels. A sustained breakout above 25,950–26,000, also the Bollinger Bands’ midline, may pave the way for a rally toward the 26,200–26,300 area. On the downside, 25,700 remains a key immediate support, with 25,500 emerging as the next level if this floor is breached.

The index briefly dipped to 25,700 early in the session but strengthened after an hour of consolidation, inching higher through the day. It touched an intraday peak of 25,923 before finishing at 25,899, up 141 points (0.55%). A bullish candle with a lower shadow formed on the daily chart, signalling buying interest at lower levels and a positive tone. Intraday positive divergence and the daily chart structure indicate the formation of a potential short-term upside reversal. Market experts noted that a sustained rise above 25,950–26,000 could validate a crucial bottoming pattern and open the next leg toward 26,250–26,300, while support stays firm at 25,750.

Weekly options positioning continued to show 26,000 as a stiff resistance zone, with 25,700 acting as an important support level. The highest Call OI stood at the 26,000 strike, followed by 26,500 and 26,100, while aggressive Call writing appeared at 26,350, 26,500, and 26,250. On the Put side, maximum OI was noted at 25,800, 25,700, and 25,500, with notable Put writing seen at 25,700, 25,800, and 25,900.

The Bank Nifty participated in the uptrend, adding 249 points (0.42%) to end at 59,210—above the 59,000 mark. It printed a bullish candle with wicks on both ends, highlighting intraday volatility but a positive undertone. The index, however, failed to hold above the prior day’s high slightly above 59,400 and encountered selling pressure at elevated levels before closing around its 10-day EMA and the Bollinger Bands’ midline (59,200–59,250). This region remains its first obstacle, followed by resistance at 59,400.

The financial index has been hovering around its 20-day EMA for three sessions but managed to settle comfortably above it today. Support is seen at 58,900–58,800, while the 59,400–59,500 band will be the key upside hurdle. Meanwhile, India VIX continued its decline for the third straight day, slipping 4.7 percent to 10.4 and staying below all major moving averages—providing a supportive backdrop for bulls. All sectoral indices closed in positive territory, with auto, IT, pharma, telecom, PSU banks, private banks, metals, and realty gaining between 0.5% and 1%.

GRASIM - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Grasim is trading above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels indicating strength in the stock price. Post the positive RSI divergence, the stock has been making higher highs and higher lows further reflecting bullish implications supported by increase in volumes.

BUY GRASIM CMP 2797.80 SL 2740.00 TGT 2850.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 12th Dec 2025

Autoline Industries:

With respect to diversification strategy, Autoline Industries has entered into Electric Two (2) wheeler through its Subsidiary, Autoline E-Mobility Pvt. Limited and the Subsidiary has received the required accreditation from the designated authorities under Ministry of Heavy Industries under the brand name OXSTAR Z1 and OXSTAR Z-2.

Further, the company has begun receiving power from a 6.5 MW open-access solar facility under its PPA with Hamsa Solar Asset Series 4 Pvt Ltd at its Nanekarwadi, Pune unit. The solar supply is expected to reduce electricity costs by Rs 4–5 crore annually and protect the company from future tariff escalations.

Piramal Pharma:

The USFDA conducted a general Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Piramal Pharma's Lexington (Kentucky, USA) facility from 3rd December to 10th December 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483, with four observations. These observations are related to enhancement in procedures and will be classified as a VAI (voluntary action indicated).

Filatex India:

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Texfil Pvt Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indeca Sporting Goods Pvt. Ltd., an entity of Decathlon Group, France to work together on the use of high-quality recycled polyester in sports apparel. Under this MoU, Decathlon will conduct structured trials of Ecosis™ recycled polyester chips and yarn with its network of manufacturing partners in India.

Texfil has developed an in-house chemical recycling process based on glycolysis that preserves the quality of polyester. Recycled chips produced through this technology are marketed under the trademark Ecosis™. Texfil currently operates an 800 kg/day pilot plant and is setting up a commercial facility with a capacity of 26,750 MTPA. This commercial facility is expected to be commissioned in September 2026.

Kirloskar Ferrous:

The company has informed exchanges that the operations at Hiriyur plant, Karnataka continue to be suspended till date due to additional time required for maintenance and repair activities and further update will be given in due course upon resumption of the operations at that plant.

GMDC:

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDC) continues to strengthen its national footprint through a calibrated expansion into the coal sector, building a strategic parallel to its established leadership in lignite. As part of this diversification, GMDC has acquired three coal blocks in Odisha, with “Baitarni-West” coal mine emerging as the most value-accretive asset owing to its scale and geological potential.

Anchored in the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the 15 MTPA Baitarni-West coal mine is set to strengthen India’s energy ecosystem, with GMDC awarding operational responsibilities to a mining partner today at its corporate office in Ahmedabad to ensure planned production.