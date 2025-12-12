Italian Firms' Overseas Expansion Company, SIMEST, Signs MoU With ICC To Boost Economic Cooperation & Bilateral Investments

File Image |

Kolkata: SIMEST, a CDP Group company that supports Italian firms' overseas expansion, on Thursday signed an MoU with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to boost economic cooperation and bilateral investments between the two countries.The agreement was signed in Mumbai during the Italy-India Business Forum in the presence of Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, an ICC statement said.

SIMEST CEO Regina Corradini D'Arienzo and ICC Director General Rajeev Singh were the signatories.The MoU aims to deepen cooperation between businesses in both countries through joint initiatives, investment support using SIMEST financial instruments, and greater information sharing on opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, industrial projects and startups.

It also seeks to create a stable network linking the two business communities.SIMEST opened an office in Delhi and launched a dedicated initiative this year to promote Italian investments in India.

