Market News: Here Is A Look At The Upcoming Holidays At Dalal Street

The Indian equity market, in many ways, is at the forefront of the movement in the larger Indian economy. The market, according to many, is a reflection of the overall faith of capital owners, not just in the state of the companies but in the state of the economy that these companies are a part of.

9 Holidays In September

Therefore, it is important to take notice of the days on which one of the most premier share markets in Asia is non-functional.

The Indian Indices will remain non-operational on 9 days of the month of September. All these days are a part of cyclical weekends. The first day of the month, September 1, is a Sunday.

This is followed by holidays on September 7 (Saturday) and and September 8 (Sunday). Then another set on September 14 (Saturday) and September 15 (Sunday).

The third weekend will see a holiday on September 21 (Saturday) and September 22 (Sunday). The final set of weekends of the month would be on September 28 (Saturday) and the last holiday on September 29 (Sunday).

Besides this, As for the month of September, although the banking sector, which is closely aligned to the markets, has multiple official holidays, the markets themselves have no holidays in the month of September. As per the exchange's official website, there are no days marked as non-operational.

the previous holiday or non-operational day, that came to pass on Dalal Street was on August 15, when the indices were shut on account of Indian Independence Day.

In fact, the previous holiday or non-operational day, that came to pass on Dalal Street was on August 15, when the indices were shut on account of Indian Independence Day. Before that, there was an off almost exactly a month ago on Muhharram on July 17, 2024.

The next non-weekend holiday at the Indian indices would be marked on Wednesday, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti. This will be followed by Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 1.

The Indian Indices closed for proceedings for the month of August on August 30 in Green. As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex rose by 231.16 points, or 0.28 per cent, ending the day at 82,365.77. Similarly, the NSE Nifty spiked by 83.95 points or 0.33 per cent, to close at 25,235.90.