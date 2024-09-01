Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here

The nineth month of the calendar year, September is also the sixth month of the fiscal year. After a long hiatus, festivities and related holidays tend to return to the Indian calendar. To plan your banking activities in these four weeks, here is your guide to the month's holidays to navigate your in-person banking experience.

The first day of the month, September 1, is Sunday; therefore, the first day of the new month will be a non-working day for banks.

On Wednesday, September 4, banks in Assam will be shut on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.



This is followed up by a major holiday on Saturday, September 7, when banks across major states, including Maharashtra, will remain closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This is followed by Sunday, September 8, when banks will remain closed, making way for a long weekend.

Fast forward to the next week; we have another bank holiday on Saturday, September 14, when banks will remain closed on account of it being the second Saturday of the month. Paving way for another consecutive long weekend at the banks, the lender will remain closed on Sunday, September 15.

The long weekend only gets longer as banks will remain closed in many parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Monday, September 16 on account of Eid e Milad. | AFP

Eid-e-Milad Holidays

The long weekend only gets longer as banks will remain closed in many parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Monday, September 16 on account of Eid e Milad. Banks are closed for operations in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Telangana Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

When it comes to other territories, banks are shut in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh due to Tuesday, September 17 on account of Eid-e-Milad. In addition, banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi on Friday, September 20.

In the Northeast, banks in Assam are shut on Wednesday, September 18, on account of Pang-Lhabsol.

On Saturday, September 21, banks will be non-operational in Kerala due to Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. This is followed by Sunday, September 22.

On Monday, September 23, banks are closed in Jammu and capital Srinagar on occasion of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

As we approach the end of the month, banks will not render physical service on Saturday, September 28 on account of it being the fourth Saturday of the month. We close the month's holiday on Sunday, September 29.