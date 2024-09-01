 Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here

Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here

A major holiday on Saturday, September 7, when banks across major states, including Maharashtra, will remain closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

The nineth month of the calendar year, September is also the sixth month of the fiscal year. After a long hiatus, festivities and related holidays tend to return to the Indian calendar. To plan your banking activities in these four weeks, here is your guide to the month's holidays to navigate your in-person banking experience.

The first day of the month, September 1, is Sunday; therefore, the first day of the new month will be a non-working day for banks.

Following this, we have Wednesday, September 4, when banks in Assam will be shut on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCLT Approves Mega Merger Between Reliance Owned Viacom18 & Disney's Star India, Creating...
article-image
On Saturday, September 7, when banks across major states, including Maharashtra, will remain closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Saturday, September 7, when banks across major states, including Maharashtra, will remain closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. |

This is followed up by a major holiday on Saturday, September 7, when banks across major states, including Maharashtra, will remain closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

FPJ Shorts
Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here
Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here
Sexual Violence: Will Legalising Prostitution Keep Women Safe?
Sexual Violence: Will Legalising Prostitution Keep Women Safe?
'Shame On Anubhav Sinha': IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack Makers SLAMMED For Naming Muslim Hijackers 'Bhola' & 'Shankar'
'Shame On Anubhav Sinha': IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack Makers SLAMMED For Naming Muslim Hijackers 'Bhola' & 'Shankar'
Wild Food Festival 2024: Chef Thomas Zacharias Introduces Gen Z To Wilderness Of Sahaydri
Wild Food Festival 2024: Chef Thomas Zacharias Introduces Gen Z To Wilderness Of Sahaydri

This is followed by Sunday, September 8, when banks will remain closed, making way for a long weekend.

Fast forward to the next week; we have another bank holiday on Saturday, September 14, when banks will remain closed on account of it being the second Saturday of the month. Paving way for another consecutive long weekend at the banks, the lender will remain closed on Sunday, September 15.

The long weekend only gets longer as banks will remain closed in many parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Monday, September 16 on account of Eid e Milad.

The long weekend only gets longer as banks will remain closed in many parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Monday, September 16 on account of Eid e Milad. | AFP

Read Also
Adani Ports And SEZ Acquires 80% Stake In Astro Offshore For $185 Million
article-image

Eid-e-Milad Holidays

The long weekend only gets longer as banks will remain closed in many parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Monday, September 16 on account of Eid e Milad. Banks are closed for operations in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Telangana Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

When it comes to other territories, banks are shut in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh due to Tuesday, September 17 on account of Eid-e-Milad. In addition, banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi on Friday, September 20.

In the Northeast, banks in Assam are shut on Wednesday, September 18, on account of Pang-Lhabsol.

Read Also
Finance Ministry Confirms Queer Couples Can Open Joint Bank Accounts; Activists Raise 'Pinkwashing'...
article-image

On Saturday, September 21, banks will be non-operational in Kerala due to Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. This is followed by Sunday, September 22.

On Monday, September 23, banks are closed in Jammu and capital Srinagar on occasion of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

As we approach the end of the month, banks will not render physical service on Saturday, September 28 on account of it being the fourth Saturday of the month. We close the month's holiday on Sunday, September 29.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here

Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check The Full List Here

Google To Explore Manufacturing Of Pixel 8 Phones, Skill Development In Tamil Nadu

Google To Explore Manufacturing Of Pixel 8 Phones, Skill Development In Tamil Nadu

Guidelines To Diversify Your Real Estate Investments

Guidelines To Diversify Your Real Estate Investments

Mumbai: Look At Some Of The Emerging Locations Near MMR That Can Be Considered For Second Homes

Mumbai: Look At Some Of The Emerging Locations Near MMR That Can Be Considered For Second Homes

Ganesh Chaturthi: New Policy Announcements Are Accelerating Realty Development

Ganesh Chaturthi: New Policy Announcements Are Accelerating Realty Development