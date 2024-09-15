 Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,01,552.69 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel stealing the show, amid bullish investors' sentiment in equities.

Airtel Tops The Charts

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its lifetime high of 83,116.19 on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 54,282.62 crore to Rs 9,30,490.20 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms. | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 54,282.62 crore to Rs 9,30,490.20 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank surged Rs 29,662.44 crore to Rs 8,80,867.09 crore.

TCS Valuation at Rs 16 Lac Crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 23,427.12 crore taking its valuation to Rs 16,36,189.63 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever soared Rs 22,438.6 crore to Rs 6,89,358.33 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 22,093.99 crore to Rs 12,70,035.77 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 17,480.49 crore to Rs 8,07,299.55 crore and that of ITC rallied Rs 15,194.17 crore to Rs 6,42,531.82 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 17,480.49 crore to Rs 8,07,299.55 crore and that of ITC rallied Rs 15,194.17 crore to Rs 6,42,531.82 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 9,878.19 crore to Rs 19,92,160.61 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 7,095.07 crore to Rs 7,05,535.20 crore.

However, the mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by Rs 3,004.38 crore to Rs 6,54,004.76 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.

