 No Change In Package Since 2011: Former TCS Techie Exposes Travesty Of Low-Salaries In Sector
G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | IANS

The tech-sector has transformed from being a niche avenue to one of the most revered industries, not just globally but on the Indian subcontinent as well. One of the highlights or 'Key Selling Point' for many inspiring techies, is the remuneration that one gets at the end of the day, or the colossus of a package that many bag during campus selection in the universities and colleges.

The Industry For Low-Wages

Although many grand six- and even seven-figure packages by IITians take the limelight, many who don't get the same, are often not brought to notice.

This phenomenon was highlighted by a techie, as he shared his experience in the sector and gave an insight into how far the industry has come or not for that matter.

The user took to X with a rather simple-looking post and compared his expenses with his inflow of resources or primary salary five years ago, in 2019, when he worked at the country's largest tech firm, Tata Consultancy Services or TCS.

He said, 'My TCS salary was 21K My expenses were 30K'. Apart from the glaring difference in his salary and his expenses, he also claimed that the same package was still on offer. "The worst part is they still offer the same package now," he added.

It is not clear whether the user continues to work at the Mumbai-based tech giant TCS. However, in a response to one of the replies to the original post, he claims that he left TCS in 2020, a year after joining.

Other Netizens React

Some users responded to this post and replicated the sentiment. One user in reference to another tech company, the Pune-based Tech Mahindra claimed, "As a matter of perspective I joined tech mahindra in 2006 on 3.0 lpa. I am shocked that the salaries have barely moved in almost 18 years."

Another set of users, while responding to the post, made even more alarming claims, as they claimed that, this, and the numerical value of the package had been the same for nearly two decades.

