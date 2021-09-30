Marico Limited recalibrates work model; launches hybrid work framework for all members

Marico Limited has announced its plans to enforce the hybrid model of working for its members in India from October 2021.

Under the new ‘Ways of Work’ (WoW) design, the company will offer greater flexibility to its members, enabling majority of employees to work from the office at reduced but defined frequency. The endeavour is to offer a work model where members will have the benefits of work from home as well as office to better manage work and family needs while delivering on business commitments, it said in a press release.

According to the new policy, members will be moved to a ‘Work from Office on Roster’ (WFOR) system under which they can come to the office on a pre-decided frequency.

How it works

Over the next 12-18 months, the company will provide a location flexibility option to all its members across grades based on role and individual needs, allowing them to work from a location outside the ‘Base Location’ of their role. This will not be a role forward policy, but a member forward request based on their personal circumstances.

Members can avail this option if their partner’s work location is based out of Marico’s base location and if an immediate family member requires immediate medical attention for an extended duration. Depending on the life stage of the member, if there are any other circumstance, it can be discussed with the manager and approved by the respective CXO and CHRO on a case-to-case basis.

To enable seamless implementation, the company will carry out changes in the office infrastructure, including assigning each workstation to two members for optimal space utilization.

A “hot desking” area will also be reserved for members coming out of their turn; such members can book the space in advance through the company’s proprietary Hot Desking application.

The company has already provided laptops to all members, enforced stronger cybersecurity measures, implemented an organization data classification framework, launched new internet policy, as well as rolled out an MS Productivity tool for enabling members work routines.

Amit Prakash, CHRO, Marico Limited commented, “At Marico, we aim to foster a diverse, empowered, and transparent work environment. With this development, we will be equipped to not only attract talent from across geographies but also mitigate attrition by retaining members who choose to leave due to locational constraints.”

Marico will conduct regular Glint Engagement Surveys to take periodic feedback from members of the hybrid workforce on their experience.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 05:31 PM IST