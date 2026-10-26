Mankind Pharma Reports Strong Q2: Net Profit Jumps 37.7% to ₹716 Crore, Revenue Hits ₹4,338 Crore

Mankind Pharma |

Mumbai: Mankind Pharma announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended 30 September 2026, on 26 October 2026. The company's domestic business, excluding consumer healthcare, saw a 15.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

Quarterly Financials

The company’s revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹4,338 crore, an increase of 17.3 per cent year-on-year. Domestic revenue was ₹3,657 crore, up 14.8 per cent, while exports grew 32.7 per cent to ₹681 crore.

Profitability and Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased 27.2 per cent to ₹1,175 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving by 210 basis points (bps) to 27.1 per cent. PAT margin also rose by 240 bps to 16.5 per cent, resulting in a PAT of ₹716 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), Mankind Pharma reported revenue from operations of ₹8,368 crore, up 15.1 per cent year-on-year. Domestic revenue for H1 FY27 was ₹7,082 crore, an increase of 12.7 per cent, and exports grew 31.0 per cent to ₹1,286 crore.

H1 Profit and Margins

EBITDA for H1 FY27 stood at ₹2,235 crore, a 26.0 per cent rise, with EBITDA margin at 26.7 per cent, an improvement of 230 bps. PAT for H1 FY27 was ₹1,290 crore, up 33.7 per cent year-on-year, with PAT margin at 15.4 per cent, an increase of 210 bps.

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Business Performance

Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, noted that the recent acquisition of Armed Cell Therapeutics marks the company’s entry into next-generation CAR-T therapies. International business grew by 33 per cent during the quarter, while consumer healthcare experienced muted growth.

Domestic Business Growth

Domestic business (excluding consumer healthcare) showed a 15.9 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by growth in both Mankind and BSV specialty segments. Secondary sales growth outperformed IPM by 1.1x in Q2 FY27, supported by strong performance in cardiac and anti-diabetes segments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.