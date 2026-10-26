Mangal Prabhat Lodha Calls For ITI Modernisation, Urges Industry To Create More Jobs For Youth

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha urges industries to modernise ITIs. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has urged industries to work closely with the state government to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and create better employment opportunities for young people.

Speaking at the 7th CII Global Education Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, Lodha stressed the need to develop practical skills that match changing industry requirements and global employment opportunities.

Industry Support For ITI Modernisation

Lodha invited companies to participate in upgrading government-run ITIs through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

He said stronger cooperation between industries and training institutions could help students gain practical knowledge, improve their employability and prepare them for emerging technologies.

The minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening vocational education to build a skilled workforce capable of competing internationally.

More Opportunities For Freshers

Lodha appealed to companies to provide greater employment opportunities to fresh graduates and young professionals entering the workforce.

He encouraged businesses to support skill development programmes, offer mentorship and create pathways for young people to gain workplace experience.

According to the minister, closer coordination between educational institutions and employers is essential to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations.

Focus On Rural Innovation And Entrepreneurship

The minister also called upon industry leaders to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and support innovative ideas emerging from rural Maharashtra.

He emphasised that encouraging grassroots innovation could help young entrepreneurs develop businesses and create employment opportunities beyond major cities.

Education 2035 And Future Workforce

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the conclave focused on the theme "Education 2035: Designing Talent for a Transformative Future."

The event brought together policymakers, education experts and industry representatives to discuss artificial intelligence, changing workforce demands and stronger industry-academia partnerships.

Discussions highlighted the importance of preparing students for future jobs through technology-driven learning, vocational training and industry participation in education.

The conclave also underlined the growing need for collaboration to strengthen India's talent ecosystem.