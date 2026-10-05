Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inspects Banganga After Fish Deaths, Urges Eco-Friendly Pind Daan During Pitru Paksha

Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | X - @MPLodha

Mumbai: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inspected the historic and sacred Banganga Tank at Walkeshwar following the death of a large number of fish due to polluted water. Santosh Salunkhe, Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation’s D Ward, and local corporator Sunny Sanap were present during the inspection.

Measures To Protect Tank

In view of Pitru Paksha, Lodha said that necessary measures would be undertaken to protect the sanctity of the tank and conserve its environment.

As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being conducted across the country on the occasion of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday, office-bearers and workers from the ward had earlier conducted a cleanliness drive in the Banganga Tank premises.

Ritual Waste Affects Water Quality

During Pitru Paksha, thousands of citizens visit Banganga Tank to perform Pind Daan and other religious rituals. Certain materials used during these rituals are released into the tank, which can affect water quality and have an adverse impact on aquatic life. Keeping this in mind, an immediate cleanliness drive was undertaken in the tank premises as part of efforts towards environmental conservation.

Last Thursday, a physical inspection of the Banganga Tank premises was conducted along with Municipal Corporation ward officials. Considering the increase in the number of visitors during Pitru Paksha, the Municipal Corporation was instructed to take necessary precautions to ensure that materials used during religious rituals were not disposed of in the tank or its surroundings.

10 Artificial Tanks Planned

The Municipal Corporation was directed to immediately undertake appropriate measures for cleanliness, waste management and protection of aquatic life. Ten artificial tanks would also be created. In addition, the number of pumps supplying oxygen to the polluted water would be increased.

Pitru Paksha will conclude this Saturday, and the Banganga Tank has been witnessing a significant influx of citizens during this period for religious rituals. Therefore, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha directed the Municipal Corporation to take all necessary precautions to ensure that cleanliness was maintained in and around the tank during the remaining period of Pitru Paksha as well as thereafter.

Appeal for Eco-Friendly Pind Daan at Banganga

Certain materials used during Pind Daan rituals are released into the tank. If these materials are consumed by aquatic life, they may have an adverse impact on their health. Citizens were therefore urged to perform Pind Daan and other religious rituals at Banganga in an environmentally responsible manner while continuing to follow religious traditions.

Citizens Urged to Help Preserve the Sanctity of Banganga

Banganga Tank holds significant historical and mythological importance. A large number of citizens visit the site during Pitru Paksha to perform religious rituals. While remembering our ancestors and following our religious traditions, protecting the environment is also our collective responsibility.

To protect aquatic life in the tank, citizens were urged to avoid disposing of oil, ghee, sweets or any other material in the water and to perform Pind Daan in an eco-friendly manner. Citizens were also urged to cooperate with the administration in maintaining the sanctity, cleanliness and environment of Banganga.

— Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Cabinet Minister

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/