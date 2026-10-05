Mumbai Durga Puja 2026: North Bombay Puja To Recreate Kerala's Guruvayoor Shrine As Associations Unveil Festive Themes | AI

Mumbai: With Durga Puja celebrations scheduled from October 16 to 20, puja associations across Mumbai have announced their themes, programmes and schedules for this year’s festivities.

Guruvayoor Shrine Comes To Juhu

The North Bombay Sarbojanik Durga Puja in Juhu, associated with the Mukherjee family of Bollywood, will recreate a replica of the shrine to Lord Vishnu at Guruvayoor in Kerala as the setting for the worship of Maa Durga.

The puja, now in its 80th year, was established in 1948 and has grown into one of the city’s prominent Durga Puja celebrations. It has retained its roots in Bengali culture while welcoming devotees and visitors from across communities.

Kolkata Artisans Craft Durga Protima

The pandal at SNDT, Juhu Tara Road, will feature intricate craftsmanship, traditional detailing and a spiritual ambience. Renowned artisans from Kolkata have been commissioned to create the Maa Durga protima in its authentic swaroop, reflecting Bengal’s centuries-old idol-making traditions.

One of the distinctive traditions of the North Bombay Puja is the arrival of the protima at the pandal, where the idol is lifted into position using a forklift.

Bhog And Cultural Programmes Planned

From the pandal and traditional protima to bhog, cultural programmes and community celebrations, the puja remains a much-awaited part of Mumbai’s festive calendar.

This year’s celebrations will, however, be marked by the absence of three members of the extended family associated with the puja — Rono Mukherjee, Debu Mukherjee and Shibani Maulik — who passed away recently.

Samrat Mukerji, a member of the family that established Filmistan and Filmalaya studios, said, “This year, as we remember those who have been an integral part of this journey, we are committed to carrying their memories forward while preserving the traditions that make North Bombay Puja so unique.”

Durga Puja celebrations in the city will also combine religious rituals with food, cultural programmes and community activities. The Bhoomi Park Jankalyan Nagar Durgotsav on Marve Road, Malad, will organise a Dhunuchi Naach competition on Shasthi on October 16.

The CDPA Bengali Association’s Durga Puja will feature an Anondo Mela, inspired by the fair started by Rabindranath Tagore in 1917. The original Anondo Mela was held on Mahalaya by students of Visva-Bharati, the university established by Tagore at Santiniketan, to showcase handicrafts, with proceeds going towards helping marginalised sections.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/