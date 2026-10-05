MMC Seeks Explanation From Ex-V N Desai Hospital Superintendent Over Unregistered Doctor Working In ICU | AI

Mumbai: Almost a year after a complaint was filed over an unregistered doctor working in the ICU of BMC-run V N Desai Hospital, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has sought an explanation from the former medical superintendent of the hospital for allegedly allowing the doctor to work without verifying his credentials.

Complaint Filed In November 2025

The complaint was filed online in November 2025 by advocate Tushar R Bhosale, who alleged that the former medical superintendent, a registered medical practitioner, permitted an unregiat the BMC-run V N Desai Hospital, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has sought an explanation from the hospital's former medical superintendent stered doctor to work in the ICU despite allegedly knowing that he was not registered with the MMC.

The complaint seeks an explanation from the former medical superintendent and has sought suspension of his medical registration for at least five years if his response is found unsatisfactory.

FPJ Report Highlighted Case

The development follows a Free Press Journal report on Dr Bharat Sawant, who had worked as an ICU registrar at V N Desai Hospital for nearly two years despite not having valid registration with the MMC. He had been appointed through a contractor engaged by the BMC.

The issue surfaced in February 2025 when questions were raised over the credentials submitted by Sawant. The hospital subsequently approached the MMC for verification. The council found that he was not registered and that a letter submitted in support of his credentials could not be authenticated.

Critical-Care Oversight Questioned

The case raised serious questions over how an unregistered doctor could work in a critical-care unit for such a prolonged period without his credentials being independently verified.

Bhosale's complaint states that while the MMC cannot directly take disciplinary action against an unregistered person, it can examine the conduct of registered medical practitioners who allegedly permitted such a person to practise.

He cited the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 and the National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023.

According to Bhosale, the MMC initially sought clear copies of documents after receiving his complaint. However, the complaint details later became unavailable online following the MMC election and changes to its website. After repeated follow-ups, the council has now revived the matter and sought an explanation.

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