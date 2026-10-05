Maharashtra School Meals: CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Policy Revamp, Asks Officials To Explore Extending Scheme To Class 10

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X/Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the School Education and Women and Child Development departments to formulate a joint policy giving district-level authorities greater flexibility to ensure that students receive fresh, nutritious and quality meals on time under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana.

Class 10 Extension Proposed

Fadnavis also directed officials to examine the feasibility of extending the scheme to Class 10, instead of limiting its benefits to students up to Class 8, and submit a proposal.

He said centralised kitchens should be adopted in urban areas and in rural regions where the model is feasible. However, in remote and tribal areas, where transportation from centralised kitchens could delay meal delivery, alternative arrangements through gram panchayats should be considered.

Districts To Choose Suitable Model

District collectors, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers and municipal commissioners should assess local requirements and decide on the most suitable model. Wherever feasible, local self-help groups should be entrusted with meal distribution. Authorities should also establish clear standards for food quality, service delivery and payments.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors to convene meetings of district-level nutrition committees and plan the inclusion of locally available protein-rich foods and millet-based preparations, taking local food habits and students' preferences into account.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse suggested expanding centralised kitchens and providing funds to gram panchayats to facilitate local meal preparation. He also urged the Centre to consider reducing the proportion of rice and increasing the use of other grains. Bhuse said health cards were being prepared for schoolchildren and health check-ups would be conducted in the presence of parents.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said nutritious meals were being supplied through ISKCON to 30 anganwadis in urban areas, with expansion planned after assessing the programme's effectiveness. She also favoured fresh local food over pre-mix or fortified products.

The scheme currently covers students from Classes 1 to 8 in 85,206 eligible schools. Meals provide 450 calories and 12 grams of protein for Classes 1-5 and 700 calories and 20 grams of protein for Classes 6-8.

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