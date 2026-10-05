MMRDA, University College London Join Hands To Set Up Climate-Resilient Urban Systems Centre For Mumbai Metropolitan Region | AI

University College London (UCL), the 200-year-old world-leading university for the built environment and urban planning, will bring its global academic, research and urban planning expertise to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region through a strategic collaboration with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

First-Of-Its-Kind Centre Planned

The proposed establishment of a Centre of Excellence on Climate-Resilient Urban Systems and Sustainable Urban and Regional Development will be the first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence in India at a Metropolitan scale, with a global institute of repute as its knowledge partner.

Through the proposed Centre of Excellence, UCL and MMRDA will create a long-term institutional platform for collaborative research, innovation, capacity building and knowledge exchange focused on the challenges and opportunities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Global Practices For MMR

The collaboration will bring international research, methodologies and global best practices into the planning and management of climate-resilient infrastructure and urban systems across the MMR. This will cover transport networks, public utilities, buildings and ecological assets, with emphasis on smart technologies, climate-adaptive approaches and nature-based solutions.

A major area of collaboration will be the application of Artificial Intelligence, climate analytics, digital twins and advanced environmental data systems to support low-carbon, resilient and adaptive planning and management across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Predictive Maintenance For Infrastructure

UCL and MMRDA will also work on climate-resilient asset management, including predictive maintenance, infrastructure health monitoring, risk-informed decision-making and AI-enabled monitoring systems. The collaboration will focus on climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience planning, including emissions reduction, energy efficiency, climate-risk resilience and regional environmental sustainability.

Joint research and innovation will cover areas such as energy mapping, climate-risk modelling, environmental impact assessment, carbon-footprint optimisation, nature-based solutions and circular-economy practices to enhance environmental sustainability across the MMR.

Global Sustainability Frameworks

The partnership will also facilitate the sharing of international benchmarks, methodologies and best practices relating to climate resilience and sustainable development, including frameworks aligned with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Building knowledge and professional capacity in Mumbai

Beyond infrastructure and technology, UCL and MMRDA will develop capacity-building and professional development initiatives, including Continuing Professional Development programmes, training and exchange activities in climate science, resilient planning, environmental governance, disaster-risk reduction and sustainable mobility.

The collaboration will extend into academia through joint research projects, grant applications, staff exchanges, visiting scholar programmes, research fellowships and student mobility initiatives. Opportunities will also be explored for Masters and Doctoral-level academic collaboration, including co-supervision of PhD students and potential 1+1 programmes.

The two institutions will jointly organise workshops, seminars and conferences and explore opportunities for joint publications and dissemination of research findings and knowledge.

The partnership will also work towards promoting just and inclusive climate transitions, bringing diverse perspectives and the needs of marginalised communities into development, infrastructure planning and decision-making.

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The collaboration follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MMRDA and UCL at the Invest Maharashtra launch.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “Maharashtra’s growth must be supported by resilient infrastructure, sustainable development and strong institutions that are prepared for the challenges of the future. The collaboration between MMRDA and University College London brings together global academic expertise and regional development experience to advance climate-resilient urban and regional development.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman, MMRDA, Eknath Shinde said: “Collaboration with UCL will help strengthen the MMR’s approach to long-term and resilient urban development. Through the proposed Centre of Excellence, global expertise and research will support areas such as infrastructure health monitoring, predictive maintenance and risk-informed decision-making, helping us build systems that are better equipped to respond to changing urban and climate-related needs.“

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said: “This MoU with UCL will bring together academic expertise, research and global knowledge to support sustainable urban and regional development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The proposed Centre of Excellence will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building and collaborative research, with a focus on climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure and evolving urban challenges.“

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