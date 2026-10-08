Mumbai: 'Drug Addiction Is A Cancer Affecting Body And Society,' Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha urged parents, educators and social institutions to work together to keep Mumbai’s youth away from drugs | X - @MPLodha

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: Likening drug addiction to a cancer that erodes both the human body and the fabric of society, Maharashtra Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha emphasised that early intervention and collective vigilance are essential to save the youth from substance abuse.

Speaking at the ‘Drug-Free Mumbai – Student Counselling Session and Education Training’ held under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at the Green Technology Auditorium, University of Mumbai (Kalina Campus), Minister Lodha stressed that combating drug addiction requires joint responsibility from parents, educators, and social institutions.

‘ड्रग्स फ्री मुंबई’ अभियानांतर्गत विद्यार्थी समुपदेशन सत्र आणि शिक्षक प्रशिक्षणाच्या शुभारंभ कार्यक्रमाला उपस्थित राहिलो. या कार्यक्रमात विविध सामाजिक संस्थांच्या प्रतिनिधींनी उपस्थित विद्यार्थी आणि शिक्षकांना मार्गदर्शन केले. तसेच उपस्थितांनी ‘ड्रग्स फ्री मुंबई’ची प्रतिज्ञा घेतली. या कार्यक्रमात सहाभगी झालेल्या संस्था विविध स्थरावर नशामुक्त युवा पिढी घडविण्यासाठी काम करत आहेत. आजपसून या संस्था एकत्रित प्रयत्नांनातून ड्रग्स फ्री मुंबई अभियानामार्फत शाळा, महाविद्यालयातील विद्यार्थ्यांचे समुपदेशन करणार आहेत. मुंबईला ड्रग्स फ्री करण्यासाठी आणि आपल्या युवकांना अमली पदार्थांपासून सुरक्षित ठेवण्यासाठी या सामाजिक संस्थांनी पुढाकार घेतला आहे. आपणही त्यांच्या प्रयत्नांना साथ देऊन आपले योगदान देऊया. आपल्या भावी पिढीच्या रक्षणासाठी एकत्र येऊया आणि मुंबईला ड्रग्स फ्री करूया! #DrugFreeMumbai #नशामुक्तमुंबई #DrugFreeYouth #SocialAwareness #MPLodha — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) October 7, 2026

“Just as we teach young children about good touch and bad touch, we must also guide them to distinguish between a good friend and a bad friend,” Minister Lodha said. “Instilling awareness early helps children make right choices and stay away from drugs.”

Warning On Drug Abuse And Crime

He warned of the escalating relationship between drug abuse and criminal behaviour, pointing out that warfare today is not restricted to weapons. Destabilising a nation's youth through narcotics or disrupting its economy with counterfeit currency poses an equally dangerous threat.

Minister Lodha noted that the year-long ‘Drug-Free Mumbai’ initiative was launched on July 30 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Drug-Free India’, Lodha urged youth to actively participate in building a safe, drug-free city to support India's overall growth.

Schools And Organisations Felicitated

During the event, 21 schools, colleges, social organisations, and police officers were felicitated for their notable contributions to the anti-drug movement. Attendees also solemnly took a pledge to abstain from addictive substances and foster an addiction-free society.

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The event featured dedicated counselling sessions. Key speakers included Dr. Saigita Chitturu, Assistant Professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), who guided students on adolescent development; Brahma Kumari Prashanti, who delivered a talk on inner strength; and representatives from Divine Touch. Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyaar, along with University of Mumbai faculty, police personnel, and students, attended in large numbers.

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