India Eyes $100 Billion Media Sector, CII Summit Puts Original IP And AI In Focus

India Eyes $100 Billion Media Sector |

Mumbai: India’s media and entertainment industry must invest in original intellectual property, develop creative talent and build sustainable businesses to compete globally, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar said at the CII Big Picture Summit 2026.

Addressing the summit on October 15, Kumar called for growth driven by quality, originality and stronger commercial foundations.

Media Industry Targets $100 Billion

CII released a white paper outlining a roadmap towards a $100 billion Indian media and entertainment sector. Its priorities include intellectual property ownership, regulatory reform, talent development, technology investment and access to international markets.

Kumar said the industry reached ₹2.78 trillion in 2025, expanding 9 per cent. Digital media revenue crossed ₹1 lakh crore, while live events grew 44 per cent.

He emphasised stronger connections between creators, technology, capital and global buyers.

WAVES 2027 And Creator Support

The next WAVES edition is being planned for October 2027, with a formal announcement expected shortly. The second season of the Create in India Challenges will also be announced, following participation by over one lakh creators in its inaugural season.

Kumar highlighted WAVES Bazaar as a marketplace connecting creative businesses with investors and international customers.

He also cited the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, a National AI skilling initiative and India Cine Hub’s permission mechanism as support for the creative economy.

AI And Copyright Protection

Kumar urged responsible AI adoption, stressing copyright, consent and digital likeness protections. He said thousands of URLs carrying pirated content, including websites and Telegram channels, had been disabled during 2026.

He encouraged investment in talent across Indian languages and smaller cities.

Business Models And Investment

Sony Pictures Networks India chief Gaurav Banerjee called for business models delivering audience value, advertiser outcomes and investor returns.

YouTube India’s Gunjan Soni and JetSynthesys’ Rajan Navani highlighted technology and AI opportunities.

Kumar also inaugurated an investor meeting involving more than 150 investors and investees, including nearly 20 participants from WaveX and WAVES Bazaar.