BRICS WAVES Bazaar 2026: An International Melting Pot Of Cinema And Collaboration

NFDC Managing Director, Prakash Magdum and and Daniel Celli, Head of Rio Film Commission, Brazil exchanging a Letter of Intent to strengthen audiovisual collaboration between both the organizations in course of BRICS WAVES Bazaar 2026 | File photo

Seldom does one get the opportunity to attend a bazaar of this kind, where you rub shoulders with the changemakers who shape film-making across a cross-section of countries and verticals. Walking past the cappuccino machine to your right, you run into the representative from Brazil talking about an

international news platform focused on the Global South. Straight ahead is the man helming Raj Comics, reminding us of Indian superheroes Nagraj and Super Commando Dhruv who us millennials grew up on. To the left is a packed room with a panel discussion featuring key figures from several other countries. So, you get the picture. That's basically what the BRICS WAVES Bazaar 2026, hosted by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, through the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), was like.

By the time it concluded on Friday evening, it had witnessed attendance by representatives from 20 BRICS member and partner countries. Over 900 industry delegates attended the Bazaar with more than 275 curated B2B meetings between producers, studios, broadcasters, film commissions, AVGC, government representatives, investors, technology companies and creative enterprises. These engagements have laid the foundations for new co-productions, business partnerships, institutional collaborations and long term creative exchange among BRICS nations and partner countries.

Speaking about the outcomes of the Bazaar, Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Prakash Magdum, said: “BRICS WAVES Bazaar has showcased the immense potential of creative collaboration among BRICS nations and partner countries. The partnerships and conversations initiated here mark the beginning of stronger co-productions, business collaborations and creative exchange. Through WAVES, India remains committed to building lasting bridges that strengthen the global creative economy.”

Key announcements and international collaborations

The BRICS WAVES Bazaar also served as a launchpad for several significant international collaborations through B2B, Letters of Intent (LoI), Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and cross-border business announcements, including:

NFDC Managing Director, Prakash Magdum and and Daniel Celli, Head of Rio Film Commission, Brazil exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) to strengthen audiovisual collaboration between NFDC and RioFilme and facilitate Brazilian participation at WAVES 2027, reinforcing India–Brazil creative partnerships.

NFDC–NFAI announced their ongoing collaboration with Gosfilmofond of Russia, with both FIAF member archives exploring opportunities to further formalise archival cooperation.

South Africa, Russia, Thailand come together

Industry representatives from South Africa, Russia, Thailand and Kazakhstan announced the proposed Global South Film Festival 2027, aimed at strengthening cultural and cinematic collaboration across emerging creative economies.

The Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI) and the Cinema Department, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Government of Vietnam, announced a Record of Meeting to deepen film cooperation and work towards a formal bilateral agreement.

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) and Graphiti Multimedia Pvt. Ltd signed an MoU to collaborate on industry partnerships, content creation, academic programmes, innovation, monetisation and talent development.

Brazil-based media platform The South Global News announced a new initiative to strengthen communication, media collaboration and cultural exchange across BRICS nations and the wider Global South.

The India–Russia co-production KOROVA, produced by Kartina Entertainment and VEGA Films, was officially announced, further strengthening bilateral creative collaboration.

Czech production company Movie s.r.o. and India’s Cinema4Good announced an international historical epic on Tomáš Baťa, bringing together collaborators from India, the Czech Republic, China, South Africa and the UAE.

South Korea’s nCORE Inc. and UAE-based VisionX announced the launch of Calivision AI Studio in India, introducing an AI-first content production studio for cinematic and immersive storytelling.

Industry leaders unveiled the BRICS Independent Producers Alliance (BIPA), envisioned as a permanent international platform connecting producers across BRICS nations through collaboration, investment, education and innovation.

Micro-dramas and comics too

KLIP, a new premium micro-drama platform, officially unveiled its creative vision and upcoming slate. ETV announced and unveiled the poster of its upcoming Indian anime series for television broadcast.

Assam AVGC-XR Development Association signed strategic MoUs with the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI), the Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI) and the Indian Comics Association (ICA) to strengthen game development, comics, international market access and IP distribution.

The Indian Comics Association (ICA) and Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI) also signed an MoU to enhance international collaboration, delegation exchanges, market access and IP distribution.