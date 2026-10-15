130 Languages, One QR Scan! Madhya Pradesh Tourism To Introduce AI Travel Buddy At Major Tourist Destinations | Caricature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will deploy AI-powered digital tourism assistants at major tourist destinations across the state.

The AI-powered digital travel companion, NiVU AI, will support interactions in up to 130 Indian and foreign languages, both via voice and text.

These multilingual capabilities will help international tourists access destination information in their preferred languages, significantly improving accessibility and visitor convenience.

QR-enabled information boards and kiosks will be installed at select tourist destinations.

Visitors will simply need to scan a QR code to access destination details, historical facts, cultural significance, and travel recommendations.

Tourists can access NiVU AI directly through their mobile or laptop browsers without downloading an application, registering, or making any payment.

NiVU AI will function as a virtual travel companion, offering interactive storytelling, destination-specific information, and personalised travel recommendations. It will also generate customised itineraries.

Full deployment will take about three years to complete. The developing company will bear all costs related to technology deployment, installation, hosting, maintenance, and upgrades.

In turn, the system will provide MPTB access to a dedicated analytics dashboard offering key insights into tourist interests, frequently asked questions, language preferences, and destination-wise visitor engagement.

According to MPTB managing director Ilayaraja T, the tourism insights generated through the platform will support improved destination planning, tourism marketing strategies, infrastructure development, and policy formulation.

“The AI platform will help visitors explore Madhya Pradesh's historical monuments, cultural heritage, religious destinations, wildlife attractions, and natural tourism sites,” he added.