Manaksia Steels Delivers Profitable Q2 Performance, Net Profit Hits ₹24.19 Crore As Total Income Nears ₹420 Crore

Steel |

Mumbai: Manaksia Steels Limited reported a net profit of ₹24.19 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by total income of ₹419.89 crore during the July-September period.

The steel company announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, following a board meeting held on November 14.

The latest financial disclosure highlights the company's earnings performance, expenses and earnings per share during the September quarter.

Total Income Nears ₹420 Crore

Manaksia Steels reported total income of ₹419.89 crore during Q2 FY27, reflecting the income recognised during the quarter. The company recorded total expenses of ₹381.68 crore, accounting for approximately 90.9% of its reported total income.

The difference between total income and expenses stood at ₹38.21 crore, before considering any additional adjustments reflected in the detailed financial statements. However, corresponding figures for the previous financial year were not provided, making a year-on-year comparison unavailable.

Net Profit At ₹24.19 Crore

The company's net profit after tax stood at ₹24.19 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Based on total income, the reported net profit translates into a margin of approximately 5.8%.

The earnings figures indicate that Manaksia Steels remained profitable during the September quarter despite expenses accounting for a substantial portion of income.

Earnings Per Share

Manaksia Steels reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹3.69 during Q2 FY27. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹3.69, according to the financial results. The identical figures indicate no difference between reported basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

What Investors Should Watch

Investors will monitor the company's revenue performance, cost management and profitability in the coming quarters.

The availability of comparative financial figures will be important for assessing growth trends and determining whether the company can sustain its reported earnings performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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