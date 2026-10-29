Man Infraconstruction Reports 14% Rise In Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT To ₹63 Crore; H1 PAT Up 21%

Man Infraconstruction |

Mumbai: Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL Group) announced on Thursday its financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) after non-controlling interest of ₹63 crore for Q2 FY27.

Quarterly Financials

The company's revenue from operations increased by 57% year-on-year to ₹266 crore for the second quarter. Total income grew by 51% year-on-year to ₹283 crore, and EBITDA rose by 41% year-on-year to ₹81 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations grew by 30% year-on-year to ₹484 crore. Total income for H1 FY27 increased by 25% year-on-year to ₹518 crore, with EBITDA up 29% year-on-year to ₹152 crore.

Management Commentary

Manan Shah, Managing Director of Man Infraconstruction, said the company sustained profitable growth momentum. He added that the company maintains its guidance of approximately 25% growth in PAT over FY26.

Operational Highlights

During Q2 FY27, Man Infraconstruction sold 1.1 lakh square feet, generating sales of ₹412 crore and collections of ₹355 crore. For H1 FY27, area sold totalled 2.0 lakh square feet, with sales of ₹702 crore and collections of ₹599 crore.

Strategic Developments

The company announced an open-market buyback of up to ₹169 crore, with 75.2% of the approved size already completed. MICL Group also collaborated with Godrej Properties Group for the Marine Lines Project, recouping investments exceeding ₹300 crore and benefiting from a revenue-sharing arrangement.

Project Pipeline

Man Infraconstruction expects to generate further sales momentum from projects in South Mumbai and Bandra, including Tardeo 2.0, Marine Lines, and Berkeley House at Bandstand. These projects have an estimated Gross Development Value of over ₹9,500 crore, with the company aiming for a combined pre-sales guidance of ₹5,000 crore over FY27 and FY28.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.