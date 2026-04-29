Man Infraconstruction Expands South Mumbai Portfolio With ₹8,000 Crore GDV Pipeline

Man Infraconstruction Limited has announced a major expansion of its South Mumbai real estate portfolio, with an estimated gross development value exceeding Rupees 8,000 crore. |

Mumbai: South Mumbai’s skyline is set for another transformation as Man Infraconstruction sharpens its focus on high-end residential developments, signaling confidence in sustained demand for premium housing in one of India’s most competitive property markets.

Portfolio Drives Scale

Man Infraconstruction is positioning its South Mumbai projects as a central growth engine, with a combined gross development value of over Rs 8,000 crore. The portfolio includes marquee developments such as Aaradhya Avaan at Tardeo, alongside upcoming projects in Marine Lines and a new Tardeo 2.0 initiative. Together, these projects underline the company’s strategy to concentrate on high-value micro-markets where supply remains constrained, and pricing power is strong.

Large Area Development

The company’s ongoing and planned projects span approximately 5.75 million square feet of construction area. Located in prime South Mumbai neighborhoods, these developments aim to combine connectivity, design quality, and urban convenience. The scale of execution reflects a deliberate push toward premium residential offerings tailored to affluent homebuyers seeking exclusivity and location advantage.

Demand Supports Strategy

Managing Director Manan Shah indicated that the company’s pipeline aligns with strong and sustained demand for luxury and ultra-luxury housing. He emphasized that the limited availability of well-designed projects in prime areas continues to support pricing and absorption. This demand environment, coupled with disciplined execution, is shaping the company’s development roadmap and reinforcing its confidence in long-term market stability.

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Focus Remains Firm

Man Infraconstruction’s strategy continues to center on South Mumbai, where it sees consistent momentum in the premium segment. The evolving project pipeline reflects broader market dynamics, with the company aiming to strengthen its presence through carefully planned, high-quality developments that cater to discerning buyers.

The company’s latest update signals a clear intent to deepen its footprint in South Mumbai while leveraging favorable market conditions in the luxury housing segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release document. It does not constitute financial advice or an independent analysis of the company’s performance or future prospects.