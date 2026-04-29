Omaxe Announces ₹250 Crore Investment In Lucknow Project, Sells 300 Homes At Launch

Omaxe Limited has committed an investment of Rs 250 crore to develop its premium residential project, Omaxe Cassia, in Lucknow, with nearly 300 of 360 units already sold as construction begins in April 2026. |

Lucknow: A strong early buyer response is setting the tone for Omaxe’s latest residential push, with most units snapped up even before full-scale construction kicked off.

Strong Early Sales

Omaxe Cassia has recorded robust demand, with nearly 300 out of 360 apartments already sold at the launch stage. This early traction signals high buyer confidence and underscores demand for premium housing in Lucknow. The project, located within the 690-acre Omaxe Metro City township, is being developed with an investment of approximately Rs 250 crore, marking a significant capital commitment in the region.

Read Also Omaxe Subsidiary Secures RERA Approval For Commercial Project In Lucknow

Project Design Details

The development will feature eight residential towers offering a mix of 2BHK and 3BHK apartments. Positioned along Raebareli Road, the project benefits from strong connectivity and access to expanding infrastructure. The company plans to deliver the project within three years, adhering strictly to RERA timelines. Its integration into a larger township ecosystem adds to its appeal, combining residential living with social and civic infrastructure.

Demand Driven Shift

The company attributes the strong response to evolving homebuyer preferences. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing integrated communities over standalone housing, focusing on connectivity, infrastructure, and long-term value. Management indicated that the sale of nearly 300 homes before construction gained pace reflects this shift and signals trust in the developer’s execution capabilities and brand credibility.

Read Also Omaxe Subsidiaries Secure RERA Approval For Two Projects With Validity Up To 2031

Strategic Market Position

Omaxe Cassia aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand in high-growth urban corridors. Lucknow’s rising residential demand, coupled with infrastructure upgrades, positions the project to benefit from sustained market momentum. Its placement within a large township further strengthens long-term value prospects for both residents and investors.

The project’s early success reinforces Omaxe’s focus on integrated developments and signals continued momentum in tier-two city real estate markets, where demand is increasingly driven by lifestyle and infrastructure-led considerations.

This article is based on a corporate press release filed by the company with stock exchanges. The information reflects the company’s statements and projections at the time of disclosure and does not constitute independent financial or investment advice.