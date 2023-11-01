 Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 49,336 Units In India During October 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 49,336 Units In India During October 2023

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 49,336 Units In India During October 2023

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during October 2023 were at 50,460 units, as against 51,994 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,124 units.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 49,336 Units In India During October 2023 |

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday announced its tractor sales numbers for October 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sales in October 2023 were at 49,336 units, as against 50,539 units during October 2022.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during October 2023 were at 50,460 units, as against 51,994 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,124 units.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 49,336 tractors in the domestic market during October 2023. Higher aggregate kharif production, higher MSP for key Rabi crops and government’s continued support to the agri economy in H2 of this year, are leading to positive sentiments among farmers during the on-going festive season, supporting tractor demand. In the exports market, we have sold 1,124 tractors.”

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. shares

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday at 11:32 am IST were at Rs 1,468.20, up by 0.66 percent.

Read Also
Mahindra Auto Sales Grows By 32%, Sells 80,679 Units In October 2023
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eicher Motor's October Sales Grow By 5% In Models With Engine Capacity Up To 350cc

Eicher Motor's October Sales Grow By 5% In Models With Engine Capacity Up To 350cc

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Rises To ₹ 552.67 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Rises To ₹ 552.67 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net...

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,591.33, Nifty Below 19,000

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,591.33, Nifty Below 19,000

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales With 574,930 Units Sold In October 2023, Marking 26% YoY Growth

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales With 574,930 Units Sold In October 2023, Marking 26% YoY Growth

GST Revenue Collection Surges 13% Year-on-Year, Reaching ₹1.72 Lakh Crore In October 2023

GST Revenue Collection Surges 13% Year-on-Year, Reaching ₹1.72 Lakh Crore In October 2023