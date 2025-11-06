 Mahindra & Mahindra Sells 3.53% Stake In RBL Bank For ₹678 Crore, Representing 62.5% Investment Gain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra & Mahindra Sells 3.53% Stake In RBL Bank For ₹678 Crore, Representing 62.5% Investment Gain

Mahindra & Mahindra Sells 3.53% Stake In RBL Bank For ₹678 Crore, Representing 62.5% Investment Gain

On July 26, 2023, the Mumbai-based diversified firm had announced the acquisition of 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank as a treasury investment at a cost of Rs 417 crore.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has sold 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank for Rs 678 crore representing a 62.5 per cent gain on the investment.On July 26, 2023, the Mumbai-based diversified firm had announced the acquisition of 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank as a treasury investment at a cost of Rs 417 crore.

Read Also
Realty Firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Reports Net Profit Of ₹47.91 Crore For The Second...
article-image

"In furtherance to above, we would like to inform you that the company has today sold its entire stake in RBL Bank for a consideration of Rs 678 crore representing a 62.5 per cent gain on the investment," M&M said in a regulatory filing.The company's shares were trading 1.13 per cent up at Rs 3,621.95 apiece on BSE. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded; Video
Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded; Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The Global Ranking For Cooperatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The Global Ranking For Cooperatives
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Negligence In Maintenance, Improper Welding Among 6 Reasons Behind FIR Against 2 CR Engineers; Check Details
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Negligence In Maintenance, Improper Welding Among 6 Reasons Behind FIR Against 2 CR Engineers; Check Details
Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?
Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The...

'Digital Life Campaign 4.0 Distributes 52 Lakh Certificates': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

'Digital Life Campaign 4.0 Distributes 52 Lakh Certificates': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Mahindra & Mahindra Sells 3.53% Stake In RBL Bank For ₹678 Crore, Representing 62.5% Investment...

Mahindra & Mahindra Sells 3.53% Stake In RBL Bank For ₹678 Crore, Representing 62.5% Investment...

Bhavish Aggarwal-Run Ola Electric Mobility Reports Net Loss Of ₹418 Crore

Bhavish Aggarwal-Run Ola Electric Mobility Reports Net Loss Of ₹418 Crore

Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla India's Shares List With Premium Of 3% Against Issue Price Of...

Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla India's Shares List With Premium Of 3% Against Issue Price Of...