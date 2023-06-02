 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services sees 39% growth in overall disbursements
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services sees 39% growth in overall disbursements

The company announced through the fillings that its healthy expenditure trends have led to Business Assets at approximately Rs. 85,500 crores, growth of 3.3 per cent over March 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, an Indian rural non-banking financial company, today announced the estimated overall expenditure in May was approximately Rs 4,150 crores delivering a 39 per cent Year on Year(YoY) growth, the company announced through an exchange filling.

The company announced through the filling that its healthy expenditure trends have led to Business Assets at approximately Rs. 85,500 crores with a growth of 3.3 per cent over March 2023.

The Company's Collection Efficiency (CE) was at 96 per cent for the month of May against 95 per cent for the same time frame in the previous year.

Mahindra Finance's Stage-3 and Stage-2 assets continued to remain range-bound compared to March 2023. The Company also continued to maintain comfortable liquidity chest of about 3 months requirement.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Svcs (M&MFIN) Ltd Shares

The shares of M&MFIN on Friday at 3:15 pm IST were at Rs 298.20, up by 1.41 per cent

