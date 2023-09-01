Mahindra Logistics Partners With Flipkart For Integrated Line Haul Solutions |

Mahindra Logistics Limited, one of India's largest integrated third-party logistics service providers, on Friday announced its collaboration with Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions that will enhance operational efficiency and consistency as well as reinforce both companies’ shared commitment to innovation, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Mahindra Logistics and Flipkart Partnership

Mahindra Logistics will provide a dedicated fleet of Heavy Commercial Vehicles, assistance in route management and network operations, and advanced analytics for Flipkart’s pan India operations. Mahindra Logistics will operate 32ft single axle heavy commercial vehicles for Flipkart in collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, which will run on multiple national routes, across the country. In line with commitment to safety, all vehicles will have Advanced Driver-Assistance systems (ADAS), and various other vehicle security as well as driver safety & comfort related advance features.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Flipkart and provide these Pan-India dedicated line haul transportation solutions. These solutions expand our current line haul offerings for Flipkart enabling them to reduce their total cost of operations and improve service, said Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & Chief Executive Officer.

Mahindra Logistics control tower to monitor fleet efficiency

The fleet deployed by Mahindra Logistics will primarily facilitate Flipkart's e-commerce parcel movements through hub-to-hub operations. The improvement in TAT, higher safety levels, and fleet management underline Flipkart’s commitment to raising standards in the Indian e-commerce industry.

The integration of connected vehicle technology empowers the Mahindra Logistics control tower to monitor fleet efficiency. The solution helps improve turnaround times and service quality, reducing the Total Cost of Operations and customer service levels

Speaking about the collaboration, Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said, "As India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we have always believed that our actions should resonate beyond operational excellence and benefit the larger supply chain and logistics ecosystem in India. This collaboration with Mahindra Logistics will help in enhanced reliability and efficiency in our long haul operations.