Maruti Suzuki Sales Increases To 189,082 Units In August | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

In August 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 189,082 units, which is its highest ever monthly sales volume. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 158,678 units, sales to other OEM of 5,790 units and exports of 24,614 units, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Mini and Compact Segment

Total 84,660 units of Maruti Suzuk's Mini and Compact Sub-segment were sold in August this year versus 93,719 sold last year. The mini segment include models like Alto and S-Presso, while Compact portfolio contain models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model. In mini category,12,209 units were sold in August 2023 compared to 22,162 units in last year and in compact category, 72,451 units were sold in August 2023 versus 71,557 units in August 2022.

Mid-size ciaz 849 total units were sold this year compared to 1,516 units last year.

Passenger Car

In its Passenger car segment, a total 58,746 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, were sold in August 2023, compared to 26,932 units last year. A total units of 11,859 Eeco vans were sold by Maruti Suzuki this year compared to 11,999 units last year in August 2022.

Domestic Passenger Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry sold slightly less this year with a total of 2,564 units compared to 3,371 units in August 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd at 1:34 pm IST were at Rs 10,181.80, up by 1.78 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)