 Maruti Suzuki Shares Touch New Record High; Cross 10,000 Mark
Maruti Suzuki Shares Touch New Record High; Cross 10,000 Mark

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Shares At New Record High; Reaches Over Rs 10,000 | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Ahead of the monthly auto sales figures, the shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday went up over 2 percent to 10,040, the highest ever since its listing. The shares of Maruti Suzuki at 2:50 pm IST were trading at Rs 10,015.75, up by 2.28 percent.

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Thursday opened lower note at Rs 9,770, reaching an intraday peak of Rs 10,049 on the NSE, marking an all-time high for the company's stock.

During this ascent to its record, Maruti Suzuki shares have delivered a notable return of 22.50 percent to its long-term shareholders during the financial year 2023-24.

The analysis by global brokerage J.P. Morgan, which placed India's top automobile manufacturer under the observation for positive catalysts is one reason behind the surge of the Maruti shares. Ahead of that Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a dividend of Rs 90 per share, marking the highest payout in its 40-year operational history.

