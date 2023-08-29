Maruti Suzuki Appoints Arnab Roy As Chief Financial Officer | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki Board on Tuesday approved the appointment of Arnab Roy as the Chief Financial Officer, the company announced through an exchange filing. He will be taking over as CFO - Designate from October 16, 2023 and as whole-time CFO from January 1, 2024.

Roy will be taking over for Ajay Seth, the present CFO who shall complete superannuating from the post on December 31, 2023. Post the completion he will continue to be a member - executive board.

Brief on Arnab Roy

Arnab Roy is a seasoned professional with over 26 years of experience with US, British and French MNCs handling all aspects of Finance & Accounts. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics and Maths from Ranchi University and further pursued Chartered Accountancy and Cost Accountancy. He also holds an Executive MBA from IIM Bangalore.

During his career, he has successfully handled Mergers & Acquisition and other growth initiatives like Contract Manufacturing, licensing, working with investment bankers on potential acquisition opportunities etc. He has been involved in analysing value chains, designing distributor footprints, evaluating channel partners and deciding on optimum channel strategy.

Since January 2022, He is serving as Zone Chief Financial Officer for the Greater India Region covering all Schneider businesses with a business span of around 22,000 crores (~USD 3 billion). He serves as Director in around 12+ Schneider Companies including a listed entity from a governance standpoint and leads a Finance Team of around 200+ people in the Greater India Region plus shared services.

He has been serving as Country and Business Unit CFO for the last 17 years partnering with the CEO in running the business including evaluating commercial aspers of business decision and regulatory implications. He has in-depth working experience in domestic & international taxation and transfer pricing. Along with Finance, he has experience of handling the Sales, HR Admin & IT vertical.

