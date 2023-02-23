Mahindra Lifespaces appoints Amit Sinha as MD & CEO designate | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespaces that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has inter alia, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved appointment of Amit Sinha as MD & CEO designate, via an exchange filing.

a. Resignation of Mr. Arvind Subramanian, as “Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer” and as a Director of the Company with effect from close of business on 22nd May, 2023 and his cessation as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company consequent to his resignation. Mr. Arvind Subramanian has decided to move on to pursue his personal interests outside the Company.

b. Appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha, as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 23rd February, 2023.

c. Appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha, as Managing Director (Designate) of the Company from 23rd February, 2023 to 22nd May, 2023.

d. Appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha, as Managing Director of the Company designated as the “Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer” (“MD & CEO”) and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 23rd May, 2023 to 22nd May, 2028 (both days inclusive).

About Amit Sinha

Amit Sinha will take over as MD & CEO from 23rd May 2023. Amit joined Mahindra Group on 1st November 2020 as President - Group Strategy.

He became a member of Group Executive Board from 1st April 2021. Over the past 2+ years, Amit led several high-impact projects covering growth, transformation, and capital allocation across Group companies.

Amit is on the Board of Mahindra Finance, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra Susten, Mahindra First Choice, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance and Fifth Gear Ventures. Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, Amit was a Senior Partner and Director with Bain & Company.

Over 18 years at Bain across US and India, he managed large-scale strategy, organization, and performance improvement projects covering numerous industries including infrastructure, real-estate, construction, energy, and technology.

Amit holds dual MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, specializing in Finance and Strategy, where he received coveted Palmer scholar award and Siebel scholarship for academic performance.

He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronics) from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi. Amit is also an Ananta Aspen Fellow as part of their India leadership fellowship program.

Amit’s appointment is consequent to Arvind Subramanian’s decision to resign from MLDL with effect from 22nd May 2023, for personal reasons.

