UPL joins science-based commitments to urgent GHG reduction against climate change | Image: UPL (Representative)

UPL Ltd., a provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, announces that its near-term company-wide emission reductions commitments in line with climate science have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), via an exchange filing.

UPL Limited commits to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 63.12 % per ton of agrochemical by FY 2034 from FY 2019 base year, equivalent to a 37.5 % absolute reduction.

UPL Limited also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy-related activities, and upstream transportation & distribution 42% per ton of agrochemical within the same timeframe.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO, UPL Ltd., said: "Addressing climate change is one of the most urgent challenges of our times. At UPL, we’re Reimagining Sustainability by transforming agriculture into a climate positive industry – and that includes our own company."

"With this commitment to reducing GHG emissions we recognize that importance of rapid, deep and effective emissions cuts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C and we call on all our partners and stakeholders in the agriculture sector to join us in this commitment to climate science-based targets to combat climate change."

UPL will continue to advance measures to reduce the emissions profile of its manufacturing and supply chain through several initiatives including increased reliance on renewable energy and reduce water consumption and waste generation across its operations.