 Blackstone-Backed Horizon Accelerates To ₹2,600 Crore IPO Launch, Eyes ₹4,250 Crore For Logistics Dominance
Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks filed a DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 2,600 crore via a fully fresh IPO. Proceeds will partly repay the Rs 225 crore borrowings. The company recently raised Rs 1,650 crore in pre-IPO funding, targeting a total of Rs 4,250 crore. It owns a 60 million sq ft logistics portfolio across 10 cities, 95% committed to over 100 clients.

New Delhi: Horizon Industrial Parks, backed by global private equity firm Blackstone, on Monday filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue is entirely a fresh offer of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), about Rs 225 crore from the proceeds will be used to repay borrowings.

Blackstone currently holds 89 per cent stake in the company, the draft papers showed. Ahead of the public issue, the company has already raised nearly USD 200 million (around Rs 1,650 crore) in a pre-IPO round, with participation from investors such as 360 ONE, SBI Life Insurance, SBI, Radhakishan Damani, EAAA and DSP Investments.

