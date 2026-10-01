Mahindra Lifespaces Adds ₹1,500 Crore GDV To Residential Portfolio

Mahindra Lifespaces |

Mumbai: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL) announced on Monday that it has added three housing societies to its residential redevelopment portfolio in Mumbai, with a total potential gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,500 crore.

Project Details

The additions include two societies in a redevelopment project in Borivali and one additional society in an existing redevelopment project in Chembur. These projects are part of the company's strategy to expand its residential portfolio across Mumbai.

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Management Commentary

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer – Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said that Mumbai's redevelopment market offers an opportunity to grow the residential business in established locations. He added that these projects contribute meaningfully to neighbourhoods and help build a stronger, more diverse residential portfolio.

Market Presence

These new projects aim to strengthen Mahindra Lifespaces' position in Mumbai's redevelopment market. The company's residential portfolio also includes developments in Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.