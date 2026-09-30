Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies, Light Rain Expected; AQI Slips To 'Poor' Category

Mumbai Weather Update | file

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to mild winds and largely clear skies on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy conditions and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. No rainfall alert has been issued for the city this week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy Rains Lash City

Mumbai witnessed showers on Tuesday evening as the southwest monsoon continued its withdrawal from the region, providing brief relief from the high temperatures. Several suburban areas recorded more than 50 mm of rainfall in less than an hour.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience partly cloudy skies with light rain at some locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated parts of the city may receive moderate to heavy showers during intense spells. Gusty winds could also accompany stronger spells of rainfall.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 50–60 kmph during intense weather activity. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32°C, while Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 27°C on Wednesday morning.

The weather comes as Mumbai continues to experience relatively subdued monsoon activity, with intermittent showers instead of prolonged spells of heavy rainfall. The city is likely to receive light showers over the next couple of days as the monsoon retreats, ahead of the IMD's formal declaration of the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

Mumbai's AQI Slips To Poor Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality deteriorated on Wednesday morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 107, placing it in the 'Poor' category. The city's AQI had remained in the 'Moderate' range for a few days before worsening on Wednesday.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51–100 'Moderate', 101–200 'Poor', 201–300 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 'Severe'.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/