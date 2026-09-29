Mumbai Weather Update: Monsoon Withdrawal Showers Bring Brief Relief, Suburbs Record Over 50 Mm Rainfall In An Hour

People walk during the sudden shower in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Mumbai witnessed monsoon withdrawal rainfall on Tuesday evening, giving brief relief from the soaring temperatures. Several areas in the suburbs recorded above 50 mm rainfall in less than an hour.

From 7 pm to 8 pm, the weather stations which recorded the highest rainfall included Aarey Colony, Goregaon (63.4 mm); MCMCR, Powai (59.4 mm); Vihar Lake (57.8 mm); Andheri (50.2 mm); Juhu (51.8 mm); Vikhroli West (44.4 mm); S Ward office and Bhandup (35.6 mm).

Light Showers Expected

The region is expected to witness light monsoon retreating showers in the next couple of days, before the Indian Meteorological Department officially declares withdrawal of southwest monsoon for the year.

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As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 26°C, respectively.

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