Mumbai Lake Levels Dip Slightly; Water Stock Recorded At 96.57% As Catchments Record No Rain In 24 Hours

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock dipped to 96.57 per cent of the total useful capacity on Tuesday, September 29, down from 96.89 per cent recorded a day earlier, as the city's seven water-supplying lakes received no rainfall in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest report issued by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department from the Master Control Centre at Bhandup Complex, the lakes collectively hold 13,98,722 million litres (ML) of useful water against a total capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

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The lakes recorded 0 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on September 29. The cumulative rainfall recorded across the catchments during the current monsoon stands at 2,961 mm.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven reservoirs, Vehar is at 100 per cent of its useful storage capacity, while Tulsi stands at 99.15 per cent. Middle Vaitarna is at 98.99 per cent, Tansa at 95.56 per cent, Upper Vaitarna at 96.60 per cent, Modak Sagar at 82.70 per cent and Bhatsa at 98.58 per cent.

The overall water stock was lesser at the same time last year, when the seven lakes were at 97.57 per cent of their total useful capacity. The corresponding figure for 2024 was 99.09 per cent. The latest figures indicate a 0.32 percentage-point decline in Mumbai's water stock over the past 24 hours, following a dry spell in the lake catchment areas.

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai woke to humid weather and largely clear skies on Tuesday, with IMD forecasting partly cloudy skies and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Winds may reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts touching 50-60 kmph during intense spells. The maximum temperature is likely around 31°C, while the city's AQI improved to 38, placing air quality in the 'Good' category.

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