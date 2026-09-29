Mumbai Weather Update: Humid, Partly Cloudy Day Ahead; Light Rain Forecast, AQI Back To Good Range

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to humid conditions and largely clear skies on Tuesday as monsoon activity remained subdued across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day, while no rainfall alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to witness partly cloudy conditions with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday. Light rain is expected at several locations, although widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated. However, isolated parts of the city could receive moderate to heavy showers during intense spells. Residents may also experience gusty winds accompanying stronger spells of rainfall.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, while gusts could reach 50–60 kmph during intense weather activity. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31°C, while Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 29°C on Tuesday morning.

The weather conditions come as the city continues to see relatively subdued monsoon activity, with intermittent showers rather than prolonged spells of heavy rain. The IMD has not issued any rainfall warning for Mumbai for the week.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Today

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Tuesday morning. Official data showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 38. The city's air quality had dropped to the moderate range for a few days, however, it has seen some improvement today, bringing it back to the good range.

Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 and 300 as 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 are categorised as 'Severe'.

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