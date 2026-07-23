Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹85.55 Crore

Mumbai: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹85.55 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, marking a substantial rise from ₹51.26 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹977.54 crore, up from ₹40.61 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations was ₹962.13 crore, compared to ₹31.97 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated total expenses for the quarter were ₹875.09 crore.

Profit Before Tax and EPS

Consolidated profit before tax for Q1 FY27 was ₹111.00 crore, significantly higher than ₹41.60 crore in Q1 FY26. Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹4.01 from ₹2.93 in the prior-year period.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹90.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to a loss of ₹33.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Standalone total income stood at ₹396.96 crore for the quarter.

Auditor Review

The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2026. The unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 have been subjected to a limited review by statutory auditors.

Operational Highlights

The company also disclosed that the consolidated unaudited financial results include the financial results of eight subsidiaries whose financial results reflect total revenue of ₹nil lakhs, total loss after tax of ₹6.15 lakhs, and total comprehensive loss of ₹6.15 lakhs for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, which were not reviewed by their auditors. The consolidated unaudited financial results also include the Group's share of loss after tax of ₹192.27 lakhs for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, in respect of six associates and one joint venture, based on financial results not reviewed by their auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.