Mahindra Lifespaces Launches Mahindra Rainforest In Central Suburbs

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited has launched Mahindra Rainforest, a premium mixed-use residential project in Kanjur, Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the infrastructure and real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, has officially announced the launch of phases 1 and 2 of Mahindra Rainforest. This project, situated on LBS Marg in Kanjur, Mumbai, is being developed by Anthurium Developers Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Spanning approximately 25.47 acres, the project is designed as a large-scale integrated lifestyle destination.

The residential phases currently being launched have an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of roughly Rs 3,000 crore. As a mixed-use ecosystem, the development intends to combine residential, retail, and commercial spaces into a single, cohesive environment. The residential component offers premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments, all constructed according to the company’s philosophy of building Homes of Positive Energy. This design approach prioritizes climate-responsive planning, sustainability, and green spaces to improve the quality of life for residents.

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer – Residential at Mahindra Lifespaces, noted that the central suburbs represent a strategic market due to their strong social infrastructure and connectivity. The project’s location on LBS Marg provides residents with direct access to major arterial routes, including the Eastern Express Highway and the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). Furthermore, the area is set to benefit from upcoming infrastructure projects like the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and Metro Line 4, which abuts the development. This connectivity ensures easy travel to key business districts such as BKC and Powai.

The development is set apart by its commitment to open space and community amenities. It includes over 7 acres of dense green spaces and more than 3.5 lakh sq. ft. of clubhouse and open amenity areas. These facilities will feature fitness zones, jogging tracks, yoga spaces, a library, and children's play areas. Additionally, the residences are designed with large decks, private foyers, and layouts that maximize natural light.

Mahindra Lifespaces continues to lead in sustainability within the Indian real estate sector. With a portfolio that has been 100 percent green since 2014, the company is working toward carbon neutrality by 2040 and is committed to building only Net Zero homes from 2030 onwards.

Disclaimer: This article is based entirely on the press release issued by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited dated March 19, 2026. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.