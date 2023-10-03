Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 11 percent YoY In September 2023 | Mahindra Finance

In September 2023, Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Service Limited estimated the overall disbursement at approximately Rs. 4,500 crores delivering an 11 percent Y-o-Y growth. The Q2FY2024 disbursements at approximately Rs. 13,300 crores result in a growth of 12.6 percent Y-oY.

For H1FY2024, the disbursement of approximately Rs. 25,500 crores resulted in growth of 20 percent on a Y-o-Y basis.

Healthy disbursement trends during Q2FY2024 together with pre-festival dealer advance have led to Business Assets at approximately Rs. 93,600 crores, growth of approximately 13 percent over March 2023 and approximately 8 percent over June 2023.

Collection efficiency

The collection efficiency (CE) was at 97 percent for September 2023, a marginal improvement over 96 percent achieved in August 2023. September 2022 recorded a CE of 98 percent.

Stage-3 is estimated at 4.4 percent (4.3 percent as at June 2023) while Stage-2 is estimated at 5.8 percent (6.4 percent as at June 2023).

The Company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its Balance Sheet, with a liquidity chest of over 2.5 months.

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Service Limited shares

The shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Service Limited on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 301.50, up by 0.050 percent.

