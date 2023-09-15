 Mahindra Finance Allots NCDs Worth ₹345 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra Finance Allots NCDs Worth ₹345 Cr

Mahindra Finance Allots NCDs Worth ₹345 Cr

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra Finance Allots NCDs Worth ₹345 Cr | Mahindra Finance

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Committee of Directors on Friday approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 345 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The series AM2023 will consist of NCDs worth Rs 1,00,000 per debenture.

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The debentures will have a tenure of 3 years and will mature on September 15, 2026.

The coupon or interest offered has been fixed at 7.99 per cent p.a. In case of default in payment of Coupon redemption on the due dates, additional interest of 2 per cent p.a. over

the Coupon will be payable by the Company for the defaulting period.

The proceeds of the issue will not be utilized for various financing activities, onward lending, to repay existing indebtedness, working capital and general corporate purposes such as investments for liquidity and statutory requirements, capital expenditure, revenue expenditure.

The NCDs have received a CRISIL AAA / Stable rating from CRISIL Ratings limited.

Read Also
Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 15% YoY In August 2023
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Presents Dividend Cheque Of ₹1,831 Cr To FM Nirmala Sitharaman

LIC Presents Dividend Cheque Of ₹1,831 Cr To FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Tata Elxsi And INVIDI Technologies Partner To Transform Addressable Advertising For Pay-Tv Operators

Tata Elxsi And INVIDI Technologies Partner To Transform Addressable Advertising For Pay-Tv Operators

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends The Week At 67,838.63, Nifty Above 20,000

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends The Week At 67,838.63, Nifty Above 20,000

TCL India aims to achieve 10% market share in India’s complex market

TCL India aims to achieve 10% market share in India’s complex market

Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers IPO To Open On September 22, Sets Price Band At ₹204 to...

Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers IPO To Open On September 22, Sets Price Band At ₹204 to...