 Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 15% YoY In August 2023
Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 15% YoY In August 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
In August 2023, Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Service Limited estimated the overall disbursement at approximately Rs 4,400 crore delivering a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The YTD August 2023 disbursements were at approximately Rs 20,950 crore with a registered growth of 22 per cent year-on-year.

Healthy disbursement trends during the current period have led to Business Assets at approximately Rs 90,500 crore, growth of approximately 9.4 per cent over March 2023 and approximately 28 per cent over August 2022.

Collection Efficiency

The Collection Efficiency (CE) was at 96 per cent for August 2023. In August 2022, CE was at 96 per cent.

Stage-3 and Stage-2 assets continued to remain rangebound compared to June 2023 and the Company continued to maintain comfortable liquidity chest of about 3 months’ requirement.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares

Mahindra and Mahindra shares of Monday closed at Rs 1,576, down by 1 per cent.

Anand Mahindra Praises RBI For Its Pilot Loan Delivery Platform
