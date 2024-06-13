Maharashtra Tops The List Most Registered Investors; Historically Lagging Northern States Make It To Top 10

Maharashtra Tops The List Most Registered Investors |

Over the past few years, Indians have become more savvy with their finances; they have transformed from the ones who 'save' to the ones who 'invest'. As a result of this, retail investors have started trading themselves in recent years, opting to place their savings in bonds, stocks, and mutual funds.

Despite lacking any formal training or certification, retail investors are those who put their own savings into the stock market directly with the goal of increasing their own profits.

The total investor tally in the country rose to 17.63 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data. The Bombay Stock Exchange saw an increase of 4.32 crore investors. A 32.5 per cent jump from the previous year.

On the other hand, Gujarat saw 34.21 lakh enthusiastic new investors starting their investing journey on the Indian bourses, which is a 26.17 per cent jump from the preceding fiscal year.

Top 5 States with registered investors

Maharashtra is the state with the largest number of investors in the Indian stock market, with 3.29 crore investors and 66.21 lakh new investors joining in the previous fiscal year.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Gujarat, with 1.91 crore and 1.64 crore total investors, respectively, are the next two states in terms of investors. There were 17.63 crore registered investors as of June 12, 2024. Utter pradesh saw a whopping 61.26 lakh new investors in by gone fiscal year, a huge 47.1 per cent increase year on year

The top 5 state tally of registered investors stands at 8.90 crore, which amounts to 50.48 per cent of total registered investors on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Rank 6 to 10 in Top 10 states with registered investors

The total of the next five states with the most registered investors stands at 4.21 crore. These next five states include Karnataka with 94.46 lakh, Madhya Pradesh (MP) with 92.10 lakh, Tamil Nadu with 85.14 lakh, Delhi with 79.82 lakh, and Bihar with 70.10 lakh investors. These 4.21 crore investors make up about 23.9 per cent of total registered investors.

Out of 17.63 crore registered investors on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the top 10 states make up about 74.38 per cent of investors, or 7 out of 10 hailing from one of these 10 states.

Maharashtra and UP (Uttar Pradesh) have 3,29 crore and 1,91, crore registered investors on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), respectively. The top two states, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh (UP), with a total of 5,20, make up about 29.53 per cent of total registered investors.

The laggards of the List

The bottom five states in terms of the number of registered investors are Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, and newly formed union territory Ladakh, resulting in a total of 1.06 lakh investors, or a mere 0.06 per cent of the total registered investors.

The number of enthusiastic investors in India is ever-increasing, and the number of investors has seen a tenfold increase with the total number of demat accounts increasing in the past decade. The awareness of investing is certainly seeing its effect. The overall trust in the Indian bourses and the growth of the companies listed on exchanges.

