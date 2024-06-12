SEBI Introduces Investor Certification: Know All About It

SEBi Launches investor certification | File photo

SEBI Investor Certification Examination

The online investor certification exam, a free and optional certificate exam, was launched by capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday with the goal of giving people a thorough understanding of stock market investing.

The voluntary certification was incepted in collaboration with the NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) and is intended to allow investors to evaluate their comprehension of markets and investment strategies, according to a statement released by SEBI.

The purpose of the certification exam is to help people learn a great deal about investing in the Indian securities markets.

The Securities Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) educational division is called the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) Certification. Established in 2006 by SEBI, it is a public trust that offers a variety of courses. These consist of certifications for merchant banking, investment advisors, and currency derivatives, among others.

It gives participants in the market credentials. The institute teaches people about the professionalism and standardization of the securities markets through its schools.

Anybody with any kind of educational background, including professionals, workers, and students, is eligible to take the NISM certification exam.

Read Also India Imposes Restrictions On Certain Studded Gold Jewellery Imports

What is NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets)?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) founded the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), a public trust, in 2006.

In accordance with the 2007 SEBI (Certification of Associated Persons in Securities Markets) regulations, NISM was founded for two important tasks regarding personnel in the securities market.

NISM provides the required certification tests for those with ties to securities market intermediaries and, secondly, provides programs for continuing professional education (CPE) to those who work with securities market intermediaries.

How do I apply for the certification?

1) Apply for a NISM Account?

2) Choose your certification exam (in this case, investor certification)

A large selection of certification tests covering a variety of securities market specializations are available from NISM, including the investor certification examination. Before moving forward, make sure you meet the requirements, as each exam has specific eligibility requirements.

3) Fill out the registration form for the subsequent examination.

You must fill out this form with your personal details, professional experience, educational background, and exam preferences. Make sure to enter all the information completely and accurately.

4) Upload the required document (a PAN card, etc.).

You must upload scanned copies of any pertinent documents to support your application in addition to the registration form. Your PAN card, academic transcripts.

5) Make payments (if any).

Investor certification is free, but NISM offers a plethora of courses regarding the securities market.

6) Review and submit your form.

Review your upload details; filling in the wrong details can lead to form rejection.

7) Download your admission card from the website.

You will receive an email with your registration confirmation and information on accessing your admit card after your registration is approved.