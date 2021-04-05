Maharashtra lockdown: Bharat Diamond Bourse to remain shut from April 5

Mumbai-based largest diamond bourse (exchange), Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) will shut down its operations from today (April 5), 8 pm onwards. The exchange will remain closed till further consideration, the exchange informed its members.

The exchange decided to take this step after Maharashtra government announced a lockdown across the state due to the spread of COVID-19. It stated, “Bharat Diamond Bourse will remain closed till further communication.”

It has requested its members to carry their cheque books, valuables, laptops and other necessary documents before vacating the premises today. As part of security orders, it has asked its members to keep alarm systems functional and other supplies like water and electricity switched off.

Spread over a 20-acre plot, the complex in Bandra Kurla is home to some 2,500 small and large diamond traders in addition to the Custom House, banks and other service providers who cater to the gems and jewelry trade. It handles 98 per cent of diamond exports from India.

The bourse was established for the promotion and export of diamonds from India and to provide for this purpose, the infrastructure and other facilities in India for Indian and overseas buyers and sellers.

Maharashtra on Sunday (April 4) recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's previous highest single-day spike was 49,447, which was reported on April 3.

On April 4, it was 57,074 new COVID-19 cases.