From plying of private vehicles to closure of salons: What are the new restrictions in Maharashtra amid COVID-19 case surge?

The Maharashtra Government under the Break The Chain Restrictions has ordered that private vehicles including private buses can ply normally from 7 AM to 8 PM on Monday to Friday and for the purposes of emergency or essential services for rest of the period (8 PM to 7 AM on weekdays and 8 PM on Friday to 7 AM on Monday). Private buses will ply with only seating capacity. There should be no standing passengers.



Staff must get vaccinated as per GOl criteria and untll vaccinated, all the staffers must have a negative RT-PCR test result certificate valid for 15 days. This rule shall operate from 10th April 2021.



Recreation and Entertainment



Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums, amusement parks, arcades and video game parlours will remain closed. Further, Water Parks, Clubs, Swimming Pools, Gyms and Sports Complexes will remain shut.



All persons connected with these establishments should get vaccinated at the earliest. Shooting for Films/ Serials/ Advertisement will be allowed subject to generally shooting of scenes with large number of artists to be avoided.



All staff engaged as well as artists to carry negative RT-PCR test certificate valid for 15 days. This order will operate from 10th April, 2021. In case a Quarantine Bubble may be created for the artists and staff engaged, they may be allowed by concerned disaster management authority with any number provided before entry into the bubble negative RT-PCR test has been conducted on each one.



Barber Shops/ Spa/ Salon/ Beauty Parlors



Barber shops/ Spas / Salons and Beauty Parlours to remain closed. All staff that may work in these establishments are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.



Newspapers



Newspapers can be printed and circulated. Home Delivery also to be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM on all days. All persons engaged in the activity to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI. All home delivery persons to carry negative RT-PCR test result certificate, which will be valid for 15 days.

This rule will come into effect from 10th April, 2021.