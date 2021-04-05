Break the Chain: Religious, cultural, social and political events banned, religious places of worship to remain shut till April 30 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government on Sunday under Break The Chain Restrictions has banned all religious, social, cultural and political functions while religious places of worships will remain closed till April 30.

Schools

Further, schools and colleges will remain closed but the rule is relaxed for std 10th and 12th students to the extent of exams. All the staff that may be used for the conduct of exams must be either vaccinated or should carry a negative RT-PCR certificate, valid for 48 hours.

Marriages and Funerals

Marriages will be allowed with a maximum of 50 people present. Funerals to be allowed a maximum of 20 people. All the staff should get vaccinated at the earliest and should carry a valid negative RT-PCR certificate.

Resturants

The government has banned the serving of food for eating at the location parcels or home deliveries are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM every day. Violation would lead to the shutting down of the vendor till the end of the pandemic.

Manufacturing Sector

Manufacturing Sector will be operational but factories and manufacturing units will have to scan the body temperature of labourers pre-entry. Factories/ Units with more than 500 workers to set up their own quarantine facilities. In case of any worker found to be positive, the unit to be closed until completely sanitised.



Oxygen Producers



Any industrial process that is a net consumer of oxygen as a raw material is to be disallowed by default from 10th April 202l onwards. Anyone desirous of carrying out such a process should approach the licensing authority and specifically ask for permission to continue by explaining the reasons. All licensing authorities should ensure that concerned establishments either stop the process by 10th April 2021 or obtain explicit permission to continue.



All industrial producers of oxygen shall reserve 80% of their production (actual as well as capacity) for medical or pharmaceutical purposes. They should declare their customers and end-use of the oxygen supplied from 10th April 2021 onwards.



E-Commerce



Everyone engaged in the activity to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOl and till vaccinated should carry a negative RT-PCR certificate that will remain valid for 15 days. The said rule will come into effect from 10th April 2021.



Cooperative Housing Societies



Any Cooperative Housing Society having more than 5 active Corona positive cases will be treated as a micro containment zone. Such societies shall put up a board at the outside gate informing visitors and deny them entry. All restrictions of micro-containment zones like control over ingress and egress shall be monitored by society.



In case of default, the society may be fined 10000/- in the first instance. Later instances may attract higher fines as decided by local authorities. This fine may be used to employ supervising personnel to ensure compliance with SOP by society.



Furthermore, the Construction Activity will be allowed only for sites where labourers are living on site. The movement to and fro from outside must be avoided, except for the purposed of material movements.