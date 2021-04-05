CM Uddhav Thackeray urges industrialists to arrange accommodation for workers in industrial premises and promote work from home

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held separate online interactions with the representatives of the Indian industry and also film and television serial producers. He sought their pro-active role in the state government’s move to curb COVID-19 spread.

Uddhav Thackeray urged the industry leaders to call only workers which are essential for the functioning of the unit and make their stay arrangements within the premises of the industrial unit.



Further, Thackeray said industry needs to allow its employees to work from home wherever it is possible and take care of workers affected by the virus infection and also look after their families especially of the workers on contract. Who’s who of Indian industry were present including Uday Kotak, Ajay Piramal, Sajjan Jindal, Baba Kalyani, Harsh Goenka, Nikhil Meswani, Ashok Hinduja, Niranjan Hiranandani, Apurva Bhattacharya, Harsh G Boman Irani, Rajiv Rastogi, Sanjeev Bajaj, Mandeep More, Ishan Goyal, Amit Kalyani, Apoorva Deshpande, Zafar Khan, Rajendra Gadwe, Anand Gandhi and Siddharth Jain.



On their part, industry leaders assured their cooperation. They however, suggested that the government should go in for 24x7 vaccination, strict implementation of the corona preventive measures, impose hefty fine on those violating the rules, issue strict guidelines so that citizens can observe corona containment protocols and issue instructions for work from home wherever it is possible.

