Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory

Mahayuti leaders addressed the media on Saturday evening | X/@Devendra Fadnavis

The real estate sector has extended its congratulations to the Mahayuti alliance for its sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday. This triumph is seen as a significant turning point for the state, particularly for the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Industry stakeholders are optimistic about a stable, development-focused government that will prioritize infrastructure growth, streamlined approvals, and industry-friendly policies.

Stakeholders in the real estate sector believe that the new government has a unique opportunity to maintain continuity and sustain momentum in the industry. They emphasize the importance of addressing ease of doing business, housing affordability, and sustainable urban development.

"We are particularly hopeful that the government will continue to drive affordable housing initiatives to meet the critical demand for homes among various income groups," said Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI adding, "By implementing measures to make housing more accessible, the new leadership can create an ecosystem that ensures inclusive growth. By fostering collaboration with key stakeholders, we are optimistic that the real estate sector in MMR will witness accelerated growth, contributing significantly to Maharashtra’s economic progress."

Romell added, "We look forward to working closely with the government to realize the vision of sustainable urban development and deliver on Maharashtra’s housing needs."

Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, echoed these sentiments, stating, "A collaborative approach between the government and industry stakeholders can not only streamline development processes but also ensure that the state remains a leader in infrastructure and housing innovation."

Deepak Nair, COO & Co-Founder of The Mentors Real Estate Advisory Pvt. Ltd, expressed hope that the new government would adopt a consultative and industry-inclusive approach to policy making. "Introducing measures to encourage foreign investments and infrastructure development around key urban hubs will elevate Maharashtra’s real estate sector to global standards," he said.

As Maharashtra welcomes its new government, the focus should be on driving economic growth through streamlined approvals and transparent regulations, according to Kuldeep Jain, Founder & CEO of Build Capital. "A balanced policy framework that promotes development while ensuring sustainability is crucial. Addressing delays in environmental and regulatory clearances is essential. Implementing a timeline-driven clearance policy and a unified one-window system will reduce bottlenecks, enhance transparency, and instil confidence among developers and financial institutions," he asserted.

Jain further highlighted that such measures would pave the way for innovative financing solutions, benefiting both developers and homebuyers. "Infrastructure-led growth corridors must be prioritized to unlock emerging markets, boost connectivity, and attract private equity investments, positioning Maharashtra as a key economic driver. A progressive and transparent regulatory framework will ensure sustainable growth and solidify the state's reputation as a premier investment destination. The new leadership must act decisively to secure Maharashtra's prosperous future."

Anil Mutha, Chief Visionary & Co-Founder of Nandivardhan Group, suggested that fiscal incentives such as reduced stamp duty and tax benefits could play a pivotal role in revitalizing buyer sentiment. "A strong, collaborative dialogue between the government and industry stakeholders is essential to address persistent challenges and realize the sector’s immense potential. We remain optimistic about bold actions that will fulfill housing aspirations, elevate living conditions, and contribute significantly to Maharashtra’s economic growth," he concluded.